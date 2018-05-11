Police threaten to ban and arrest people mocking tiny cannabis bust in Wakefield

Police officers have threatened to arrest people and ban them from their Facebook page after they made fun of their tiny cannabis bust online.

West Yorkshire Police shared a post about a 'small quantity of cannabis' which was seized from a 'young man who was parked up alone'.

Comments then flooded in making light of the bust, comparing the drug bust to notorious Mexican cartel runner Pablo Escobar.

-> 'Ring and bring' crack cocaine and heroin dealers jailed

The police post said: "PCSO 687 Ian Campbell and PCSO 882 Ben Hughes attended Walton colliery nature park and seized a small quantity of Cannabis from a young man who was parked up alone. Walton Colliery nature park will be firmly on our patrol plan in the future to prevent this behaviour."

The incident happened in Wakefield. After the post went up, the force then issued a further warning to people in the comments.

It read: "Unfortunately we have had to ban a number of people from using this page today.

-> Road closed in Ilkley as emergency services work at crash scene

"I would like to remind everyone that this is a Police page and whatever your thoughts on one of my officers seizing drugs in the community, being insulting, abusive or offensive can and will result in a prosecution under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

"We will not overlook the significant harm that illegal drugs cause to our communities.

"We know from experience that this can progress from using what are perceived to be recreational drugs to more addictive and harmful substances and the resulting criminality used to fund their continued use.

"Please use this page with respect or you will be banned and maybe even prosecuted"

-> Potentially deadly thunder fever set to hit Yorkshire this weekend