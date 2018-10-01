Police stop motorist in Wakefield who was SIX times over the drink-drive limit

Traffic officers were left shocked after pulling over a driver in Wakefield city centre who was found to be more than six times the drink-drive limit.

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit breathalysed the motorist who was found to have 212 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

In a Tweet posted in the early hours of Sunday morning, the police said that they had been tipped off about the male driver, using the hashtag ‘unbelieveable’.

He was arrested and taken into custody.