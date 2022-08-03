Police still at the scene after search on east Leeds storage container unit

Police are still at a storage container in Stourton after conducting a raid at the facility earlier this week.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:05 am

According to a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson, officers are still on the scene to conduct “early stage enquiries”.

The facility, Haigh Park Road, has been cordoned off since Tuesday afternoon.

The search took place on Haigh Park Road

A Police spokesperson said: "Officers executed a warrant at a container in a storage facility in Haigh Park Road, Leeds [yesterday] afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation.

“A scene remains in place as officers conduct their early-stage enquiries.”

