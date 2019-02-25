Police still appealing for information after shots fired at car in Huddersfield

Detectives are appealing for more information after shots were fired at a car in Birkby, Huddersfield

The incident happened on Thursday February 21 at around 2.36pm on Osborne Road.

Two arrests have been made and a 17-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a firearm. He appeared in court this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan from the Firearms Prevent teams said: “I would like to thank residents and the local community for their continued support we have already received in relation to this investigation.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the Osborne Road area. We do believe this was a targeted incident and the suspects were known to each other.

“We are still looking to locate a silver 4x4 vehicle that was seen in the area at the time and would ask if anyone saw a vehicle matching this description in the area to come forward and speak to the police.”

Contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190095658 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.