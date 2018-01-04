Police step up patrols after unknown man seen 'approaching' children in Leeds suburb

Police are trying to trace a man who is said to have approached schoolchildren in Moortown.

The parent of a child at Moortown Primary School claimed that two pupils had been approached on separate occasions by an unknown man who asked them to go to his car with him.

The incidents happened earlier this week, after children had returned to school following the Christmas break.

Police have now stepped up patrols in the area and are working with local schools to ensure families remain alert, and have issued a description of the man.

Leeds District Detective Inspector Phil Jackson said:

“We are investigating recent reports of children in the Moortown area being approached and we have increased patrols to provide additional visibility and reassurance.

“Neighbourhood officers are closely linked with the local school to ensure the safety of pupils and that we are alerted to any potential incidents.

“We are keen to understand the full circumstances surrounding this report and establish what has occurred.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to a man seen around the shops on Harrogate Road on the afternoon of Tuesday January 2.

“He is described as white, with light brown hair, in his thirties, wearing a black coat and believed to be driving a white car.

“If you have any information, please contact the non-emergency number 101.”