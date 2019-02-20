Police seize £40,000 of cannabis and spice during Leeds drugs raids in these streets

Cannabis and Spice worth more than £40,000 have been seized by West Yorkshire Police after drugs raids in Leeds.

Officers also seized £35,000 in cash after the raids, which targeted properties in Gipton and Harehills, from September 2018 to January 2019.

Police from East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed warrants on Lascelles Street, Lascelles Road West, Florence Grove, Bayswater Grove, Bayswater Row and Ashton terrace in the Harehills area.

Two addresses on St Wilfrids Avenue and one on St Wilfrids Garth in the Gipton area were also searched.

Most of the properties have since been boarded up to prevent access.

Numerous arrests were made for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply drugs and money laundering.

The synthetic drug Spice, which is now illegal, has caused huge problems amongst the homeless community in Leeds.

The raids formed part of Programme Precision, where the police work with other agencies and the public to crackdown on serious and organised crime threats across West Yorkshire.

These include drugs supplying, possession of firearms, exploiting young and vulnerable people, human trafficking, violence and intimidation.

Following the arrests, PC Crossley, the lead ward manager from East Leeds NPT worked with the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour team and Leeds City Council to get closure orders on the properties.

Closure orders prevent access to a property for up to three months and can be extended by court order.

Inspector Mick Preston, head of East Leeds NPT, said: “Criminal and anti-social behaviour linked to these properties was blighting the lives of residents in the area and was completely unacceptable.

“The orders granted by Leeds Magistrates Court will give real support to the ongoing partnership work we are carrying out to tackle the issues and we hope that residents will see some further improvements as that work progresses.

“We also hope this action serves as a clear warning to those who think they can persis in behaviour that affects the daily lives of other people in the community.”

Members of the public can report suspicions of criminal activity by ringing 101, reporting it online or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also email the local policing team at innereast@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk