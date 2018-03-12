Police seek Valentine’s Day chocolate and steak thief in Harrogate

Have your say

Did you enjoy a steak dinner and Thorntons chocolates with the man pictured in the CCTV image below on Valentine’s Day?

The image has been released by police today as they seek a man in connection with the theft of steak and chocolates worth more than £50 from a Co-op store in Harrogate on February 14.

The theft occurred at the retailer’s Skipton Road store between 5.15pm and 5.20pm.

The suspect is a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with brown or possibly chestnut-coloured hair.

He was wearing spectacles, light-blue jeans, a green and white horizontal striped shirt and a light blue jacket.

North Yorkshire Police said officers had carried out forensic examinations at the scene of the crime to help identify the suspect.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image or has any information relating to the theft, is asked to call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Reeve, quoting reference number 12180032697.