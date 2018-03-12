Police searching for woman after reports of cries for 'help' from car in Keighley

Police have appealed for assistance in their search for a woman who appeared to be calling for help from a car in Keighley.

The woman, thought to be in her late teens or early 20s, was reportedly seen getting into a silver or white-coloured vehicle near the post office in Central Drive, at about 7.30pm on Friday.

As the vehicle drove off towards Brackenbank Grove, witnesses say they heard a woman’s voice shout for help.

The vehicle is believed to have had tinted or blacked-out windows, and a sliding door.

Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of Bradford District CID, said: “The incident was allegedly witnessed by children who were quite upset about what they saw.

“The woman is described as white and of slim build.

“She was described as having shoulder length black hair and black leggings and got into the vehicle with a male, who was described as Asian.

“Police have not received any matching missing person reports, but we are keen to locate this woman and make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log 1775 of March 9.