Police searching for relatives after death of Huddersfield man

Have your say

Coroners officers are searching for relatives of a man from Huddersfield who has died.

Stuart Walker, 75, died at his home in Greaves Court, Leptopn, on Wednesday, February 21.

West Yorkshire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious, but the cause has not yet been fully-established.

They have today appealed for any relatives of Mr Walker to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "It is believed Mr Walker, who was born and bred in Huddersfield may have a daughter who could also be living locally."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coroner Jayne Dawson on 01274 373 754.