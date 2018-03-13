Police searching for missing foxes which left trail of destruction in Leeds

Two tame foxes have gone missing in a Leeds town, leaving a path of distruction in their wake.

West Yorkshire Police - Wildlife Crime unit have appealed for anyone with any information on the four-legged fugitives, who have disappeared from the Heckmondwike home.

The specialist unit say the foxes are responsible for 18 incidents involving animals across the area in the last 24 hours.

One is described as being silver and black while the second is described as only having half a tail.

If you see the furry runaways, call 101 and quote log 666 of March 12.

