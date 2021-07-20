Police searching for missing boy Kayden Payne who was last seen in Roundhay Park
Police are searching for missing boy who was last seen in Roundhay Park.
Kayden Payne has been reported missing from the LS7 area of Leeds.
Kayden, 12, was believed to have last been seen in Roundhay Park at around 9pm on Monday.
He is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and was believed to be wearing a grey v-neck jumper with red stripe, black shoes, black trousers and a red and navy striped tie.
He is known to visit Leeds city centre, Roundhay Park and Ilkley.
There are concerns for Kayden’s welfare and officers are continuing to try to find him.
If you can help contact police in Leeds on 101 or use the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 1576 of July 19.