Police search street after mysterious car crash and firearms incident in Moortown

Police are conducting forensic searches of a street in Moortown after reports of shots being fired.

The incident was reported just before midnight last night on Cranmer Bank on the Camp Town estate.

Callers claimed to have heard loud bangs and seen a number of cars.

Police then found evidence of a car crash, but no suspects or cars remained at the scene.

Later this morning a further report was made of a firearms discharged.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 11:44pm last night police received a report of a suspicious incident in Cranmer Bank, Moortown, involving a number of cars with loud bangs being heard.

"Officers attended and searched the area but no vehicles or suspects were found. Evidence of a road traffic collision was found at the scene.

"Further information was received this morning reporting a potential firearms discharge in relation to the earlier incident.

"A scene has been put in place in Cranmer Bank to undergo a specialist search and forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing."