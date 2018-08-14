Police search Leeds car dealership as part of Christopher Lewis murder hunt

Police have searched a user car sales business in Hunslet as part of their investigation into the targeted killing of Christopher Lewis.

Searches of Moto-Vation on National Road began last Thursday and the business has since re-opened, but police have now confirmed that the investigation was related to the murder of Mr Lewis, 24, in Chapeltown.

He was shot on Reginald Street on August 1 and died the next day.

So far, 11 people have been questioned by police over the murder but nobody has been charged.

The car dealership's co-owner John Birley reiterated that none of his staff were under suspicion.

"We were caught up in a ripple effect and having done nothing wrong we certainly have nothing to hide. I was confident that the police would come do what they need to do and leave satisfied that we have nothing to answer to. Obviously we have been affected by not been able to work and by the damage the negative publicity cast on our reputation. We have tried to be as understanding as possible under the circumstances, this being a serious investigation. I hope the police manage to get to the bottom of their investigation."