Police search house in Pudsey in connection with shooting investigation

Police have been searching a house and garden in Pudsey today following a shooting in Bradford.

The searches, which involved forensic teams, took place today on Roker Lane at property which neighbours claim was unoccupied.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

“Police have been searching an address in Roker Lane, Pudsey, in connection with the investigation into a shooting incident in Holmewood in Bradford on 30 January.

“A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.”