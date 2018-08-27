Police search for wanted man from Wakefield

Police have tonight released details and a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police say that enquiries are ongoing to trace Ian Rose, who is 39 and from the city.

He is described as being about six feet two inches tall and of medium build and is known to frequent Wakefield and Hemsworth.

Det Insp Dan Tillett, of Wakefield District CID, said: “As part of our investigation into this incident in the Lupset area we would like to speak to Mr Rose and are appealing to the public to help us locate him.

“Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts or believes they can assist the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180425351, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“Similarly, we would urge him to make contact with us or visit a police station.”