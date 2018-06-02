Police search for 'vulnerable' OAP last seen at Huddersfield bus station

Have your say

Police are appealing for information to find a missing 80-year-old woman from Huddersfield.

Pamela Hill was reported missing earlier this morning from the Lockwood area and was last seen at Huddersfield bus station around 9am.

Mrs Hill, who wears glasses, is described as slim, short and with brown/grey hair.

The pensioner was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, black skirt and black shoes with no socks or tights.

She is vulnerable and anyone with information should contact the Kirklees Hub on 101 referencing police log number 0522 of 2 June.