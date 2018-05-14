Police search for ‘vulnerable’ missing Leeds teenager

Have your say

Police are appealing to the public for information in their hunt for a “vulnerable” missing Leeds teenager.

Courtney Renwick, aged 16, who was reported missing from the Stanningley area of the city yesterday.

She is white, 5ft 2ins tall with long wavy dark hair which has a hint of purple.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark blue Adidas jacket with white Adidas trainers.

Leeds District CID said they would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Ms Renwick.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing to find the teenager in the Stanningley, Pudsey and Bramley areas.

“Courtney is vulnerable and officers are concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Ms Renwick or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing log 1904 of May 13.