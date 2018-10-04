Police search for missing Morley girl, aged 15

Have your say

Police are asking for help in trying to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing in Leeds.

Macy Prentice (pictured), from Morley, was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (October 3) at Park Lane College, West Yorkshire Police said.

Macy is described as white, 5ft 7ins and of medium build. She has shoulder-length dyed blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a pink hoodie and black jacket.

Police said they are concerned for her welfare.

The teenager is known to have links to the Morley and Armley areas of Leeds, as well as the city centre.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 1441 of October 3.