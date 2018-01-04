Police search for missing girl, 17, last seen in Bradford

Police in Bradford have issued a public appeal as officers search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Demi-Leigh Turner was last seen on Tuesday evening in the Killinghall Road area of the city.

She is described as being of medium build with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Demi-Leigh is believed to still be in the city and officers are conducting enquiries to locate her."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police in Bradford, quoting log 963 of 3 January.