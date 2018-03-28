Police search for missing 80-year-old Leeds man

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing Leeds pensioner to get in contact.

Robert Green, 80, was last seen at 1pm today in Hyde Park heading in the direction of Kelso, the rows of terraced housing nearby.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of average build.

He was wearing a green and brown parka coat, blue jeans, a flat cap and dark coloured trainers with white soles and white laces.

Mr Green is known to sometimes frequent the Hunslet area but also has links to Woodlesford.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1032 of today.

