Police search for man called 'Keith' after sexual assault in Seacroft

Police have released an image of a man believed to be called Keith who they are trying to identify after a reported sexual assault in Seacroft, Leeds.

The offence took place in November 2018 when a man approached a female victim at a bus stop in the Seacroft area and sexually touched her without her consent.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault in Seacroft, Leeds

The man is described as white, aged in his 70s, of slim build with receding grey and brown hair. He told the victim his name was Keith.

READ MORE: Leeds scrap dealer fined for dumping fridges from moving van in Harehills

Anyone with information about the man’s identity, or similarly the man himself, is asked to contact PC 3104 James Pickering at Leeds District Police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180549921.

READ MORE: Dead dog found dumped in suitcase in Seacroft, Leeds

Information can also be given online at 101Livechat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Cimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.