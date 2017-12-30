Police search for Holbeck man who went missing from Jimmy's

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a man who went missing from at St James Hospital in Leeds this lunchtime.

Howard Wilson, 52, from Holbeck, may be carrying a hospital blanket.

He has a grey goatee beard and has grey hair in a ponytail and was wearing a grey jacket and jeans.

DS Lisa Watts of Leeds District CID, said: “We have concerns for the welfare of Mr Wilson who attended hospital this morning but left before he could be seen before hospital staff.

“He is from the Holbeck area and is known to frequent Leeds city centre where a number of searches remain on-going

“I would urge Mr Wilson or anyone who can help us locate him to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log number 652 of today.”