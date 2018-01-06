Police search for answers after Leeds stabbings

police are continuing to investigate two stabbings in Harehills in the space of an hour, which left one man with serious facial injuries, and another also requiring hospital treatment.

In the first of the unrelated incidents, a man was stabbed from behind as he chased after thieves who had stolen a laptop from his car in Lupton Avenue.

SCOURING THE SCENE: Officers look for clues in a drain. PIC: Guzelian

The victim, who is in his 40s, managed to drive a short distance to an address on Harehills Lane where police attended shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The man had been threatened while he was standing by his car by a group. They tried to steal his car keys, before opening a door and making off with the computer. But when he gave chase he was attacked from behind with what is believed to be a large knife.

The second incident happened on Cowper Mount - just half a mile away - at around 7pm, where a man in his 30s needed emergency surgery for serious facial injuries after being stabbed in Harehills.

The man is believed to have been driven in a private vehicle to hospital. His injuries are not described as life threatening.

Police forensic teams were at the scene scouring for clues yesterday.

One man living on the terraced street told the YEP he had noticed a kerfuffle involving a group of men and a knife being waved around. He said there had been a heavy police presence.

Leeds District Detective Inspector James Entwhistle said: “The full circumstances of this incident continue to be investigated and we are making further enquiries at the scene today to establish exactly what has occurred.”

Witnesses should contact the police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The YEP understands police patrols are being stepped up to reassure locals.