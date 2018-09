Have your say

Police are searching business units in Armley today as part of a criminal investigation.

The searches began at Salisbury House on Salisbury Grove, which is home to several tenants, yesterday and continued today.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Yesterday morning, officers executed a search warrant at premises in Salisbury Grove, Armley, as part of an investigation.

"A search of the premises is ongoing. No-one has been arrested."