Police say just one arrest was made at ill-tempered Leeds United v Millwall clash

Only one football fan was arrested this weekend, despite ugly scenes at Elland Road when Leeds United hosted Millwall.

Missiles and a flare were thrown onto the pitch by Whites fans after the visitors celebrated scoring a penalty in front of the South Stand, and Leeds United are likely to face a charge from the FA over their supporters' behaviour.

Yet despite the animosity, West Yorkshire Police said that only one person was arrested for football-related disorder over the weekend.

He was detained in the city centre.

The force also said they had no knowledge of an incident at Leeds Station that was widely reported on social media in which a young mother claimed that her three small children had been injured after being caught in a group of fighting fans. British Transport Police have also been approached for comment.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, said:

“I would like to thank both sets of fans for their behaviour before, during and after the match. There was no disorder or incident of any note during the game and only one arrest was made relating to the game during the policing operation – one male was arrested in the city centre on suspicion of a minor public order offence.

“We are not aware of any specific incident at the train station but would urge any victim of a crime to report it on 101.”