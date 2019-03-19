Police reveal identity of Thai woman found dead on remote Yorkshire Dales mountainside

Police are seeking permission to interview members of a Thai woman's family whose identity has been finally revealed 15 years after her body was discovered in the Yorkshire Dales.

The body, dubbed the 'Lady of the Hills' after her half-naked remains were found by walkers on the Pennine Way, near Horton-in-Ribblesdale, in September 2004, has been revealed today as that of Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya.

She was found on the Pennine Way, between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale

The married mother-of-three, who would now be aged 51, was identified after members of her family in Thailand were DNA tested.

According to newspaper reports her husband David Armitage, who is living in Thailand, and works as a teacher, has denied involvement with her death.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were working with the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain the legal authority to interview members of Lamduan’s family and also to conduct enquiries in Thailand with the co-operation and assistance of the Thai authorities.

Meanwhile they issued a new appeal for information as they continue to build a picture of Mrs Armitage's life in Thailand and various places she lived in the UK between 1991 and 2004, including Portsmouth (Hampshire), Rugby (Warwickshire) and Preston (Lancashire).

It is also understood Mrs Armitage visited Thailand at some point between 2003 and 2004, but it is not known which part of the country she went to.

She came originally from the Udon Thani province in north east Thailand.

A police spokeswoman said: "We are seeking information from anyone who knew Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya or her family between 1991 and up to the time she died in September 2004.

"No matter how small or seemingly insignificant you think the information is, it could prove to be very important to help us establish details about Lamduan’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death."

Information can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal at www.mipp.police.uk

Telephone: 01609 643147 (put +44 before the number if calling from outside the UK) – please leave a voicemail message including contact information if requested

Email: ColdCaseReviewUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org