Police release update after woman hit by vehicle on Quebec Street
West Yorkshire Police has released an update after a 69-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in Leeds city centre yesterday.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:41 pm
Officers were called to the collision on Quebec Street at 4.07pm involving a 69-year-old pedestrian and a vehicle.
The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Quebec Street was closed for about an hour as the scene was cleared and traffic was diverted via Wellington Street.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed today (Friday) that the woman remains in hospital, but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.