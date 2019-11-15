Police release update after woman hit by vehicle on Quebec Street

West Yorkshire Police has released an update after a 69-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in Leeds city centre yesterday.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:27 pm
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:41 pm

Officers were called to the collision on Quebec Street at 4.07pm involving a 69-year-old pedestrian and a vehicle.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Quebec Street was closed for about an hour as the scene was cleared and traffic was diverted via Wellington Street.

Police officers at the scene on Quebec Street after a woman was hit by a vehicle yesterday

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed today (Friday) that the woman remains in hospital, but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

