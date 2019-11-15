Police release update after woman hit by vehicle on Quebec Street

Officers were called to the collision on Quebec Street at 4.07pm involving a 69-year-old pedestrian and a vehicle.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Quebec Street was closed for about an hour as the scene was cleared and traffic was diverted via Wellington Street.

Police officers at the scene on Quebec Street after a woman was hit by a vehicle yesterday

