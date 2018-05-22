Police release CCTV images of car used by masked burglars in West Yorkshire

POLICE investigating after high value items including Louis Vuitton handbags were stolen in a burglary in Huddersfield have released CCTV images of a car they want to trace.

Huddersfield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident or who has any information about the vehicle pictured following a break-in at a house on Delamere Gardens.

.

It took place at around 2pm on Monday May 14 after five masked men reversed onto the property's driveway in a black Audi A3 registration with the registration plate DE17SHZ.

They then broke into the house and made off with items including a TAG Monaco watch and two Louis Vuitton handbags.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen of Huddersfield CID, said: "I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can assist with the location of the vehicle and identity of the suspects.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180231155 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."