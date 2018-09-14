Police release CCTV image of missing Leeds man Jack Bentley

Police have issued a new image of a missing man as part of an urgent appeal to find him.

Fears have been growing for the welfare of Jack Bentley, 26, who was last seen at his home in Gildersome, near Morley, yesterday morning.

Jack Bentley

West Yorkshire Police have sent out a CCTV still of Mr Bentley as they urgently appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Ciaran Whoriskey of Leeds District CID said: "There have been a number of enquiries ongoing since Jack Bentley was reported missing yesterday morning.

"Police and his family are growing increasing concerned about his welfare and we are urgently trying to find him."