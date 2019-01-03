Police release CCTV image after elderly man is targeted by thief at cash machine in York

Police today issued an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a theft in York.

The incident took place as an elderly man withdrew some money from a cash machine in the Fishergate area of the city centre.

As the pensioner reached to get the money, another man – who had been watching him use the machine – grabbed it.

The theft happened between 9.25pm and 9.45pm on October 3, with police taking the decision to release today’s image after drawing a blank with their efforts to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Carol Thompson at North Yorkshire Police on 101.