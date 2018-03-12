Police probe into gunshot damage on Bradford estate

Police are appealing for information after a gunshot was fired in the Holme Wood area of Bradford, following a series of disturbances in the neighbourhood over the weekend.

Officers were called to an address in Wansford Close at around 10.20pm yesterday after receiving a report of damage to a property and a vehicle leaving the scene.

A window frame was found to be damaged in a way which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

West Yorkshire Police said its enquiries were at an early stage but that officers believe the damage is linked to a series of incidents in Holme Wood over the weekend, including a burglary and further damage being caused to a number of vehicles.

Five males aged between 17 and 32 have been arrested in connection with the disturbances and are being held in police custody while officers’ enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the force’s firearms prevent team, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of this incident.

“We believe this was a targeted attack which is possibly linked to a local dispute and are investigating this and the other incidents to identify possible suspects.

“Patrols are being increased in the area to reassure residents, although we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team on 101, quoting log 1978 of March 11.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.