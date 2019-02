Police have made an arrest after being called to reports of a fight at Wakefield Westgate station.

Officers were sent to the train station, in the centre of Wakefield, shortly before 5pm today.

Three police cars, a police van and an ambulance were still outside the station around 45 minutes later.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said one person had been injured in the incident.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour.