Police presence at Royds School Leeds school after graffiti threats

There is a police presence at Royds School in Oulton after threatening graffiti was left near the school.

A picture of the graffiti, believed to betaken near Woodland Park, was circulating on social media last night.

The school in Pennington Lane confirmed on its Twitter account last night that it would be open today.

The statement read: "We have been working with West Yorkshire Police this evening. School will be open as usual tomorrow.

"There will be police presence on the school site all day. Should students require support in light of recent events in the community, support will be available from staff."

West Yorkshire Police officers will be in attendance at the school.

Parents alerted the school to the threat yesterday.

The school thanked parents for making them aware and said: "We are working in close consultation with West Yorkshire Police and will provide an update as soon as possible."

