Police prepare for 'yellow vest' protest in Leeds city centre

Police are preparing for possible disruption in Leeds city centre during a protest planned for today (Saturday).

A so-called "yellow vest" protest has been organised, according to reports on social media, although the exact location has not been confirmed.

The demonstration is expected to start at noon, with participants asked to meet near the BBC building, opposite Leeds Bus Station.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of a potential demonstration in Leeds this Saturday and appropriate policing plans are being put in place to facilitate lawful peaceful protest and minimise any impact on the community. "

Updates to follow.