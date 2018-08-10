Police operation into firearms offences at Leeds garage

Enquiries remain ongoing into a two day West Yorkshire Police investigating into firearms offences at a garage in Hunslet, Leeds.
The police sealed off Moto-Vation garage on National Road in Hunslet on Wednesday (August 8) evening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police have been attending at a garage in Hunslet, Leeds as part of an ongoing operation into firearms offences.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."
The owner of Moto-Vation, John Birley, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We are fully co-operating with the police and we understand that they have a very serious job to do.
"We are hoping to open to customers again on Saturday."