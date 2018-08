Have your say

A police officer has told how he was set upon by a "large group" of attackers as he seized a motorbike.

Police Community Support Officer Joe Gatenby said it happened after he got hold of the bike in Girlington, Bradford.

Describing the attack on Twitter, he said: "Unfortunately they weren't too happy about it and I was bricked and set upon by a large group."

PCSO Gatenby called his colleagues for back up. He added: "One bike recovered and one in custody. Result."