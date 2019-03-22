Police object to Leeds takeaway Juicy Gossip opening later after revealing list of incidents including alleged rape and serious assault

Have your say

Police are attempting to block a Leeds takeaway from opening later in the night after filing a list of reported incidents involving the premises - including an alleged rape and a serious assault.

Officers also said that Juicy Gossip in Lower Briggate is breaking licensing and planning laws.

A report prepared for Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee shows that police are objecting to the takeaway’s bid for a temporary event notice “on the grounds of crime and disorder”.

Mahboob Hussain wants the takeaway to stay open until 5am on Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31.

It does not currently have a premises licence or planning permission.

West Yorkshire Police have filed a list of reports of incidents involving the premises.

A third party reported a rape was made in March 2018, but the alleged victim did not cooperate with police. No staff could operate the CCTV.

A customer kicked the door and shouted racial abuse as he wasn’t happy with the price of pizza in July 2018.

An incident of grievous bodily harm with intent was recorded in August 2018 after two groups of male fought each other while waiting for food. The fight escalated outside and one man was stabbed seven times on Leeds bridge.

In September 2018, a woman reported a theft and accused Juicy Gossip staff, though police found no evidence of this.

The takeaway is only supposed to operate between noon and 11pm but on each incident occurred later than midnight, without a temporary event notice in place.

The report states: “There is also a very serious assault connected with the premises from August 2018.”

The takeaway applied for a premises licence in October 2018 and it received representations from West Yorkshire Police, the Licensing Authority, Planning and local residents.

But the applicant's representative completely withdrew the application before it reached the hearing.

Juicy Gossip have not responded to several requests for comment.

Councillors will consider the temporary event notice application at a licensing meeting on Tuesday.