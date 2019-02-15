Police name passenger who has died six days after Leeds crash

Have your say

A woman who was a passenger in a car involved in a crash on York Road earlier this month has died.

Diane Rosalind Moore, aged 77, was taken to hospital after the collision but died six days later.

Mrs Moore was in a Volkswagen Passat which collided at a traffic light junction on the slip road off the A64 with Marsh Lane.

Police are appealing for information following the crash around 10:30am on Saturday February 2.

Anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.