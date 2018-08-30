Police name motorcyclist killed in Liversedge collision

Have your say

Police have named a motorcyclist who died following in a crash in Liversedge.

The collision happened on the A62 Leeds Road on August 24.

A red and white Honda CBR motorbike was involved in a collision with a Range Rover as it was passing.

It was then involved in a second collision with a black Peugeot 206, travelling on the opposite carriageway.

Police today said the motorcyclist, Ian Jackson, 47, from Batley, died following the crash.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “This was clearly a very sad and serious incident in which a man has lost his life.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact with police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles involved driving in the area around the time of the collision or anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 334 of 24 August or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk