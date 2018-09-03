Police name man found dead in Leeds park Primrose Valley

Have your say

Police have confirmed that the body of a man found in a Leeds park last week is that of a missing person.

The discovery was made in Primrose Valley Community Park in Halton on Friday morning. The circumstances are not suspicious.

West Yorkshire Police said the body was that of 40-year-old Jonathan Trolley, who was last seen on Park Square in Leeds.

"The body of a man who was found dead at Primrose Valley, Primrose Lane, Halton, on August 31, has not yet been formally identified.

"Officers have however informed the family of Jonathan Trolley, from Leeds, who was reported missing on August 2.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."