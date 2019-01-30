Police name cyclist who died after crash at Cardigan Fields in Leeds

A cyclist who died after a crash with a car in Leeds has today been formally named.

Matthew Owens, 46, was riding a bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a grey Ford Fiesta at Cardigan Fields at around 7pm on Wednesday January 23.

He was struck as he left the car park of the Aldi store on to the road that runs past McDonald’s and leads to Evanston Avenue.

Mr Owens later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Officers did not say whether Mr Owens was from Leeds.

Police are continuing to seek any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage.

They are asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting reference 13190041829.