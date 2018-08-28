Police made just three arrests at Leeds Carnival 2018

The 51st Leeds West Indian Carnival passed off so peacefully that only three people were arrested during the event - which tens of thousands of revellers attended.

It was in contrast to the scenes at Notting Hill Carnival in London - which saw 385 arrests made.

While at Leeds Festival in Bramham Park, 48 punters were detained, the majority of them for drugs offences.

Large quantities of Class A and Class B substances were seized or surrendered during searches at the festival gates.

Police have thanked those who attended both events - which make August Bank Holiday the busiest day in the force's calendar.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams, who commanded the policing operation for the weekend, said: “The August Bank Holiday weekend is always our busiest weekend and we aim to make sure that everyone has a good time and stays safe.

“We were pleased to see that our extensive planning and preparation with partner agencies helped these big events to be delivered safely and with the minimum amount of disruption to the wider community.

“We would like to thank all who took part in the events and who helped to make sure that they passed without any significant issues and remain events that Leeds can be rightly proud of.

“I would also like to thank all of those who were involved in the planning, preparation and delivery of these events. It continues to be an excellent example of what the right level of policing resources and good partnership working can achieve.”