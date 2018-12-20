Police looking to see if three recent armed robberies in Leeds are linked

West Yorkshire Police have said that they are looking to see if there any links between three recent armed robberies in Leeds.

The first incident took place at Pizza Express on Street Lane, which was robbed by three men who stole cash from the restaurant on December 13.

The second saw McDonald's off York Road targeted while a security van was collecting the takings by masked men on the morning of Tuesday, December 18.

The most recent raid came last night (Wednesday, December 19, when masked men armed with knife and screwdriver threatened staff and took money and cigarettes from a Leeds petrol station.

Although there is nothing to suggest the three are linked at this moment in time, West Yorkshire Police have said that they will always look for potential similarities as part of their enquiries.