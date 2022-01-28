Police launch urgent appeal for missing Leeds man believed to be driving in a white Ford van

Robin Christopher Humphreys, 62, was last seen at around 9am on Wednesday in the Rawdon area.

He is described as white male, of heavy build, 6ft tall with short grey hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing cargo shorts, a fluorescent top and walking boots.

Have you seen 62-year-old Robin Christopher Humphreys? (Photo: WYP)

Robin is believed to be driving a white Ford Transit Connect van which has a light on the top and he may have travelled to Plymouth or the surrounding areas.

Officers and Robin’s family are worried for his safety as his disappearance is out of character.

Anyone with information on Robin’s current whereabouts or anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1546 of January 26.