Police launch investigation after shots fired in Keighley

Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired in Keighley.

Damage was caused to properties following two separate firearms discharges in the town at about 9pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Bracken Bank Avenue, Keighley. Picture: Google.

The shots were fried in Bracken Bank Avenue and Heatherbank Avenue

No injuries were reported, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

He added that enquiries are at an early stage and are continuing today, but the offences are believed to be linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan said: “All firearms discharges are very serious matters, but the discharge at Bracken Bank Avenue is even more concerning as the shot was fired at an upstairs window at a time when there were children in the property.

“We believe a white coloured vehicle was involved in this incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this car in the area around 9pm yesterday.

“The suspect in the second incident is believed to have made off on foot after getting out of a vehicle.”

Patrols have been increased in both areas today to offer reassurance to residents.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting log 1938 or 1942 of 28 August, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.