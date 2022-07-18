Police launch appeal to find missing Wakefield 14-year-old with links to Bradford

She is described as a white female who is around 5ft 6in tall with dark brown shoulder length hair. Image: West Yorkshire Police

Megan Boocock was reported missing at 9:30pm last night and it is believed she could have travelled to Bradford.

She is described as a white female who is around 5ft 6in tall with dark brown shoulder length hair.

Last seen wearing denim shorts and a fluorescent green top, she is known to the Swain House, Ravenscliffe and Thorpe Edge areas of Bradford.

Both the police and her family are concerned for her welfare and anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.