Police issue warning to cat owners after pet shot in Leeds suburb

Police have issued a warning to cat owners after at least one pet was shot with an air rifle in a Leeds suburb.

Officers in Leeds Outer East neighbourhood team have urged pet owners to be vigilant after the incident was reported.

A spokesman said: "In the last week we have had a tleast one incident where a cat has been shot with an air rifle in the Kippax area.

"If anyone has any information about who may be involved in this crime please call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or email shaun.taylor1@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"

Other crimes committed in the past 24 hours in the Leeds Outer East area include:

In: Garforth, Swillington, Kippax and Methley

1 x Criminal Damage to motor vehicle, High Street, Kippax

1 x Assault, Maltkiln Lane

1 x Assault, Garforth

1 x Public order, Newsam Green Road

1 x Residential burglary, Leeds Road, Kippax

In: Crossgates, Swarcliffe, Temple Newsam and Whinmoor

1 x Make off without payment, Wetherby Road

1 x Harassment, Manston

1 x Theft of generator, Temple Newsam Road

1 x Theft from shop, Selby Road

1 x Criminal Damage, Austhorpe Road

1 x Assault, Whinmoor, suspect arrested

1 x Assault, Halton

1 x Harassment, Halton

1 x Criminal Damage, Farndale View

1 x Assault, Halton, suspect arrested

