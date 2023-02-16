Police issue urgent appeal for missing 13-year-old boy from Leeds last seen in Tingley area
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to locate missing teenager Lewis Cudine who has been reported missing.
The 13-year-old is described as white male, slim build, with light brown hair and is believed to be wearing dark green Nike tracksuit and a black Zavetti padded puffer jacket. He is believed to be in the Tingley area.
Officers are concerned regarding Lewis’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who may know of his current whereabouts to contact police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat facility on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1581 14/02.