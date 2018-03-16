Police issue image of suspect after attempted robbery in Leeds

Have your say

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Leeds have issued an E-Fit image of a man they are trying to trace.

It happened on February 17, at about 7.20pm in Rowland Road, Beeston.

A 29-year-old woman was approached by a man while she was walking along the road.

He tried to grab the woman’s handbag, but ran off empty-handed a few moments later after she refused to let go.

The man was described as 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing an Adidas tracksuit which had a blue top half, and grey bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, referencing crime number 13180081528.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111