Police issue appeal to find missing Wakefield teenager in DKNY trainers

Concerns are growing for a teenager who is missing from the Wakefield area.

By Nick Frame
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 7:23am

West Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to help trace Elisha Baxter from the Lofthouse area.

Officers sent out the call to locate her whereabouts at 10.30pm on Saturday night, February 4.

The 15-year-old is described as having long blond hair tied up, black coat which days 'pretty little thing' on the sleeve, little blue jeans and black DKNY trainers.

Elisha Baxter has been reported missing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 referencing log 2156 of February 3.